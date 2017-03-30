Service to honor veterans who were buried alone

A service for veterans laid to rest in the past month whose funerals were unattended will take place Thursday.
The event will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Biloxi National Cemetery and is open to the public. Anyone interested in attending should enter through the north entrance by the flag pole because the south entrance will be blocked.
Military honors will be performed by the Keesler Air Force Base Honor Guard, the veterans’ names will be read and a military honors team will present a flag to a volunteer who will receive it on behalf of the veterans honored.
The monthly service is a combination of the Forgotten Heroes and unattended-service program and is held at 2:30 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month.
Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints
Comments