Service will honor those who died alone

Every month, Biloxi National Cemetery conducts a public committal service to honor veterans laid to rest whose interment service was unattended.
The next service is at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the committal shelter of the cemetery at 400 Veterans Avenue, Biloxi. Those who attend should enter through the north entrance by the flag pole.
Military honors will be performed by Keesler Air Force Base Honor Guard. The name or names of the veterans will be read and a flag will be presented to a volunteer who will receive the flag on behalf of those being honored. All cemetery employees will be present along with any interested individuals wishing to attend.
