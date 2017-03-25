Volunteers needed for national event in Biloxi

The National Veterans Golden Age Games will be held May 7-11 across the Mississippi Coast, and sponsors and volunteers are needed.
Veterans and their families will travel to Biloxi and the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System from all over the country to compete in the national competition.
Competitions include air rifle, badminton, boccia, bowling, cycling, golf, horseshoes, nine ball, powerwalking, shuffleboard, swimming, table tennis, and track and field.
Those interested in being a volunteer or sponsor should go to www.veteransgoldenagegames.va.gov.
Comments