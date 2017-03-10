Elite drill team premiers new routine at Keesler

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team premiered its 2017 routine at Keesler Air Force Base on Friday.
The Honor Guard is an elite ceremonial Air Force unit and the Drill Team is a special element within it.
“There’s only one qualification. Can you drill or can’t you drill,” said Master Sgt. Jason Evans, the superintendent of the drill team. “The weapon weighs 12 pounds and it beats the heck out of their bodies when they drill.”
The team uses functional M-1 rifles and moves in intricate, constantly changing formations.
Each year, the team travels to Keesler to spend five weeks perfecting a new routine, which they premier in Biloxi and showcase around the country and the world.
Friday also featured a quarterly Drill Down competition, with local teams. The 334th Training Squadron took first place, with the 335th coming in second and the 336th in third.
