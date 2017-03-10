U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team puts on a show

U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team drill commander Capt. Angele Montfort walks among flying rifles as they debut their 2017 routine on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.
John Fitzhugh
Members of the 335th Training Squadron perform during the 81st Training Wing’s first quarterly Drill Down of the year on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.
One of the judges watches during the 81st Training Wing’s first quarterly Drill Down of the year on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.
Members of the 338th Training Squadron perform during the 81st Training Wing’s first quarterly Drill Down of the year on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.
Members of the 334th Training Squadron perform during the 81st Training Wing’s first quarterly Drill Down of the year on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.
Members of the 334th Training Squadron perform during the 81st Training Wing’s first quarterly Drill Down of the year on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.
