Keesler quarterly Drill Down competition

Four squadrons from Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi compete in the 81st Training Wing’s first quarterly Drill Down of the year. The Drill Down is an event focused on demonstrating precision drill and movements and formation marching. The overall Drill Down rankings were: 1st Place - 334 Training Squadron, 2nd Place - 335 Training Squadron, 3rd Place - 336th Training Squadron and 4th Place the 338th Training Squadron.