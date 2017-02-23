Gulf Coast VA ‘not perfect, but definitely strong,’ director says

In 2016, the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System hired more providers, was able to open up more patient beds and made strides in focusing on whole health and patient centered health care, said Anthony Dawson, the system’s director, in his annual State of the System address Thursday.
In 2017 they will focus on continuing to hire, continuing to manage wait times for veteran patients and moving their approach to whole health and patient centered care from a pilot program to a sustainable and scientific approach, Dawson said.
“We realize there is more to do. Anyone who thinks we’ve reached the mountaintop obviously doesn’t believe in continuous improvement and here at Gulf Coast VA, we believe in continuous improvement,” Dawson said.
Still, he added, the state of the system is, “Very, very strong. Not perfect, but definitely strong.”
Here’s six things that stood out from his speech Thursday:
1. Wait times: “Let’s talk about access. The big elephant in the room,” Dawson said. “The red button topic for the last several years across the entire VA and we have worked diligently in making sure we have access.”
Within the GCVHCS, 97 percent of patients were seen within 30 days of their requested appointment time in 2016. In Biloxi, that number jumps to 98.3 percent. About 94 percent of patients seeking specialty care were seen within 30 days and 96 percent of patients seeking mental health care were seen within a month.
According to VA numbers, the average wait time for primary care is 6 days, for specialty care is 5 days and for mental health is 6 days.
2. New hires: Applause followed Dawson’s pronouncement that “I’ve hired more providers.”
He added, “This means more doctors, more nurses, more mental health professions. It’s a work in progress.”
GCVHCS hired 376 employees in 2016 spread among the five properties.
He also said that, despite the federal hiring freeze, the VA would be able to continue to hire more providers in 2017.
“Last year I talked about how difficult it is to bring providers on staff,” he said. “We’re bringing them on now.”
3. More beds: Last year, the facility had a number of beds temporarily taken out of service — meaning fewer spots were available to patients — because of staffing. They’ve been able to reopen 12 of those acute care and mental health care beds and will continue to do so in 2017, Dawson said.
4. Whole health and patient centered care: In 2016, The Gulf Coast VA implemented whole health and patient centered care to better address the full range of needs for its patients. The system was a leader in rolling it out. And looking forward to 2017, it will have a more scientific approach, Dawson said. That includes establishing priorities, guidelines and a method for measuring success; looking at social, economic and cultural factors that affect veterans’ abilities to access health care; consistently identifying barriers; continuing to establish and strengthen partnerships with the community, volunteers and the media; and focusing on outreach to high-risk populations.
5. Reaching people: Dawson spoke about reaching out to veterans at risk of suicide and homeless populations. Staff members will also take into account patients’ financial challenges and help with things like transportation or even shelter if needed.
“We remain in a proactive state of mind and must keep a sense of urgency when it comes to care,” he said.
6. Integrated services: Though the GCVHCS focuses on, obviously, health care, Dawson said he striven to make it as easy as possible for patients to access all the services and benefits the VA offered. At his town halls, including several in 2016, he invited representatives from the veterans benefits administration and from other VA programs to allow veterans to access those services in one place. And in 2016 the system came up with easier ways for patients to get the medical information and fill out the forms necessary to qualify for disability.
“Veterans see us as one VA, not three programs,” Dawson said. “We need to create a seamless experience for veterans.”
Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints
