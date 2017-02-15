Gate closed, traffic rerouted near Keesler on Thursday morning

The White Avenue gate at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday for a training exercise.
Traffic also will be rerouted on Irish Hill Drive near White Avenue from about 9 a.m. to noon.
The joint exercise will take place at the intersection of Irish Hill Drive and White Avenue, near the base’s main gate, officials said.
Base personnel, Biloxi police and fire departments, American Medical Response and Merit Health will participate. It is designed to evaluate the capability and readiness of first responders and will test participants ability to communicate and coordinate resources.
