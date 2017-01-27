Seabee Base gates to be temporarily closed Monday

Gates at the US Naval Construction Battalion Center (Seabee Base) in Gulfport will be temporarily closed Monday, Jan. 30 for an on-base exercise. The gates will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
The base also will be on lockdown during this time.
The exercise is an anti-terror drill.
Public Affairs Officer Rob Mims said in a press release that Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) will conduct Exercise Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2017 (SC/CS17) on board the base, as well as all other Navy installations, from Jan. 30 to Feb.10.
Mims said residents near the base also may see increased security activity associated with the exercise.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329
