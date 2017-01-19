Gulfport selected to serve as a Navy Week site

Gulfport has been selected to be a host city for the 2017 Navy Week.
The state’s second largest city is one of 15 locations selected to host Navy Week activities and will be held March 31 to April 8, 2017.
The city was selected, in part, because of the state’s bicentennial celebration in 2017, as well as the Navy Seabees celebrating their 75th birthday.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Navy Week is designed to give residents an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its personnel and its role in national security, according to a press release from the Navy.
