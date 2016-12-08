Mississippi native, Fox News anchor Smith honors veteran father on air

Fox News Anchor Shephard Smith took an opportunity on-air Wednesday to pay tribute to his father, Shephard Smith Sr, a veteran. Wednesday was the 75th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor.
During the closing segment of “Shepard Smith Reporting,” the Holly Springs native and Ole Miss graduate said his father, who will celebrate a birthday next week, was a Marine who entered the service as a cadet at Texas A&M. He praised his father for being part of the “greatest generation.”
Here’s the transcript of Smith’s touching tribute.
On this day in 1941, my father Shep Senior was on the sand lot down the road from the house on Randolph street where he, and later I, grew up. He and his buddies were playing football, as he remembers it, on a cold December day.
And one of their moms came running up with the news she'd heard on the big radio in the living room: the Japanese had just bombed Pearl Harbor.
Shep Senior remembers not knowing where or really what Pearl Harbor was at the time. It was certainly nowhere near Holly Springs, Mississippi, but he and his friends knew America had been attacked and everything had just changed.
A few years later at age 17, dad was the oldest boy left in our little town. Everybody else was off at war.
Because you had to be 18 before they called your number, dad shipped off to Texas A&M to join the corps of cadets. He had to go prepare to serve. And serve he would.
Dad says that Texas A&M training would make the Marine Corps. boot camp seem like a breeze.
Fox News cannot confirm that report.
Dad eventually came home. Many of his friends did not.
My dad, Shepard Smith Senior, and all of his buddies from the sand lot that day are now and forever our heroes, in Holly Springs and across the nation.
Dad will have another birthday next week. We'll celebrate together at Christmas time. And I'll thank him for serving our nation and we'll honor all from the greatest generation who learned America had been attacked, 75 years ago today.
Love you Pop, proud to be your son.
