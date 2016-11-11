Children's choir performs at Veterans Day ceremony

Veterans speak out at Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care Systems town hall meeting in Biloxi. The forum allowed veterans to speak about problems they have encountered and offered people to help them find solutions.
A 23-acre solar farm is coming to the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport, and a groundbreaking Wednesday brought out many military and state officials, including Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Dennis V. McGinn.
Construction Mechanic 1st Class Michael Steffey is honored at his church, Heritage United Methodist Church in D'Iberville, for being named Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Sea Sailor of the Year. Steffey is also returning from a seven month deployment overseas.