Navy Sec. Mabus: A more diverse force is a stronger force

A 23-acre solar farm is coming to the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport, and a groundbreaking Wednesday brought out many military and state officials, including Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Dennis V. McGinn.
Fourteen members of the 81st Training Wing Security Forces Squadron returned to a jubilant homecoming in Gulfport on Friday, November 6, 2015, after being deployed in Afghanistan. Family, friends, and colleagues were eagerly awaiting their arrival at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.