Secretary of Air Force joins Mississippi Gulf Coast to Salute the Military

A 23-acre solar farm is coming to the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport, and a groundbreaking Wednesday brought out many military and state officials, including Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Dennis V. McGinn.
Construction Mechanic 1st Class Michael Steffey is honored at his church, Heritage United Methodist Church in D'Iberville, for being named Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Sea Sailor of the Year. Steffey is also returning from a seven month deployment overseas.
Fourteen members of the 81st Training Wing Security Forces Squadron returned to a jubilant homecoming in Gulfport on Friday, November 6, 2015, after being deployed in Afghanistan. Family, friends, and colleagues were eagerly awaiting their arrival at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.
The Southern Strike training exercise, hosted by the Mississippi National Guard, offers training scenarios for service members from both the active and reserve components of every branch of the military, as well as international participants. Col. Craig Ziemba, exercise director for Southern Strike, describes the training and tells why it's an important asset for South Mississippi.