Happy 241st birthday, US Navy

Exactly 241 years ago, the Continental Congress established the Continental Navy, which would later become the U.S. Navy.
“Resolved, that a swift sailing vessel, to carry ten carriage guns, and a proportionable number of swivels, with eighty men, be fitted, with all possible despatch, for a cruise of three months, and that the commander be instructed to cruize eastward, for intercepting such transports as may be laden with warlike stores and other supplies for our enemies, and for such other purposes as the Congress shall direct,” the resolution read.
The resolution was ratified on Oct. 13, 1775.
The Navy has — obviously — grown since then, and some highlights of its history are detailed by the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport.
The Seabees themselves, the occupants of the Navy base in Gulfport, were established much later — March 5, 1942 — and the NCBC, the home of the Atlantic fleet Seabees, was opened that same year.
Biloxi, home of Keesler Air Force Base, expressed a “happy birthday to our friends in the Navy.”
