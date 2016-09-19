Salute to the Military speaker announced

The featured speaker at this year’s Salute to the Military will be Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James.
The annual event will take place Oct. 25 at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center in Biloxi.
James is responsible for the Department of the Air Force, including organizing, training, equipping and providing for the welfare of almost 660,000 active-duty, guard, reserve and civilian airmen and their families. She overseas the Air Force’s annual budget of $139 billion.
James has 30 years of senior homeland and national security experience and has served in the federal government and worked in the private sector. She served in the Pentagon as the assistant secretary of defense for reserve affairs during the Clinton administration and for six years was a staff member on the House Armed Services Committee.
Past Salute to the Military speakers have included two secretaries of defense, two Air Force secretaries, two Navy secretaries, four chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and more than two dozen members of the joint chiefs.
The event will also include remarks from Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce President Julie Gresham and U.S. House Rep. Steven Palazzo.
Civilian tickets are $60 and reserved tables of 10 are available for $600.Presenting and corporate sponsorships are available and include complementary tickets to enlisted personnel at area installations.
To reserve tickets or for sponsorship inquiries, call 228-604-0014 or email Kaila Moran at kaila@mscoastchamber.com.
