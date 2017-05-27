St. Stanislaus grads ‘pushed each other to excel’

In his farewell address, valedictorian Vincent Said Almerico recalled some of the the successes of the St. Stanislaus class of 2017, which included a total of 17 state championships in sports and scholarship offers in excess of $16.9 million.
“This class is undeniably talented,” he said. “The capabilities of this class have no bounds.”
“A lot of their success,” said principal Patrick McGrath. “has to do with the fact that they came together as a class over the course of the years. All of the retreats that they had to do and all of the challenges that they’ve had, it’s been a true holistic formation for them.
“Over the years they’ve really, really truly have shown that they are brothers for one another. And having each other’s back in that way, they’ve pushed each other to excel. I think that has a lot to do with it.”
Salutatorian Andrew Elkins noted the successes and talked about the closeness and the character of the class: “The numbers are staggering,” he said. “We are a true band of brothers.
“Now is the time for us to become the men that our time here at St. Stanislaus has called us to be.”
Bishop Louis Kihneman was the chief celebrant of the baccalaureate Mass. His message to the graduates was to keep God close as they go their different ways.
“So I encourage you to find a church, find a parish. It could be a source of great joy.”
“Each of you has plans for how you would like for your life to turn out,” added Kihneman. “Your parents know that life happens. Be open to God’s plan in your lives, especially when stuff happens. Let the love of God really touch your lives.”
In addition to the Valedictorian Award and Salutatorian Award, eight other special awards were presented. Corbin Blanchard received the Scholar-Athlete Award, the American Legion Award and the President’s Award. Ross Elliot Wikoff received the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce Award. Levi James Knight received the Jeanne Simon Award. James Louis Gagnon received the Conduct Award for a Resident Student. Nicholas Payton Palazzo Hertz received the Alumni Association Award, and James Benjamin Benigno III received the Character Cup.
St. Stanislaus College
Valedictorian: Vincent Said Almerico, son of Vincent and Rosa Almerico
Salutatorian: Andrew Elkins, son of Andy and Denise Elkins
Class size: 53
Principal: Patrick McGrath
Quote: “Now is the time for us to become the men that our time here at St. Stanislaus has called us to be.” — Andrew Elkins, salutatorian
