OLA grads set new scholarship, ACT records

Our Lady Academy's 2017 graduates set new records in scholarship earnings and ACT average. The 38 new grads earned an average of $125,417 per student, and recorded an average score of 25.65 on the ACT test.
“They are very special,” said principal Darnell Cuevas. “They were unified. Everything they did, they did as a group.”
“They were focused,” added Cuevas. “Two years ago, they set goals. And I was very excited about their goals. They set high standards for themselves, and they achieved them.”
Valedictorian Abigail Koons and Salutatorian Sarah Sandoz both talked about their paths from seventh grade to graduation, and they both reflected on the confidence they've developed along the way.
Koons quoted Confucius in her address: “Those who say they ‘can,’ and those who say they ‘can't,’ are both right.”
“If you believe in yourself that will be half the battle,” added Koons.
Sandoz quoted cartoon character, Winnie-the-Pooh: “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
Koons was also the recipient of the Principal's Cup Award. Sandoz received the Chamber of Commerce Award. Laura Grace Ritten received the American Citizenship Award. Dallas Blaker received the Achievement Award. Lauryn Kidd received the American Legion Award. The Spirit of Mercy Award was presented to Emily Hollingsworth, and the Mary Patricia Schmidt Character Cup was presented to Laura Taylor.
Bishop Louis Kihneman, III, encouraged the graduates “to pray daily to remain in Jesus' love.”
Our Lady Academy
Valedictorian: Abigail Elizabeth Koons, daughter of George Allen and JoAnn Marie Koons of Pass Christian.
Salutatorian: Sarah Elizabeth Sandoz, daughter of Rodney and Mena Sandoz of Long Beach
Class size: 38
Principal: Darnell Cuevas
Quote: “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” - Sarah Sandoz, Salutatorian, quoting Winnie-the-Pooh).
