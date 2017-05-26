Class orator reminds graduates of education, life lessons learned at Ocean Springs

1:57 Watch West Harrison's Class of 2017 graduate Pause

1:19 Vancleave graduates have plenty to sing about

0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs

1:08 USM survives CUSA elimination game against Louisiana Tech

1:16 Four killed in Jackson County wreck

0:25 Ocean Springs gradates cross the stage

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:37 Matt McDonnell tells the Lions Club his plans for life after politics

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.