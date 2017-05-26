Class orator reminds graduates of education, life lessons learned at Ocean Springs

Several things can make a high school standout at graduation. For Ocean Springs High School though, the real question is just how many things?
As 399 graduating seniors gathered joyously Thursday night at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum, they had a moment to reflect.
Some might have noted that...
▪ Forty-one seniors at the high school scored a 30 or higher on the ACT. (The top 50 high school student average on the ACT was 30.12)
▪ Ten students qualified to be AP Scholars, five qualified to be AP Scholars with Honors and two more qualified to be AP Scholars with Distinction.
▪ High School Principal Vickie Tiblier was named a finalist in the state’s congressional district administrator of the year program. Tiblier beat out administrators in the 4th Congressional District, which covers all school districts in 13 South Mississippi counties.
▪ The Class of 2017 has 10 International Baccalaureate Diploma candidates. The class earned over $13 million in scholarships.
Keys to success?
Before seniors crossed the stage to cap off all their hard work, the class speakers looked to those seated around them as part and parcel of their success in high school.
Lea Dudte was the 2016 OSHS valedictorian. Dudte plans to attend the University of Mississippi in the fall where she will be a member of the Sally McDonnel Barksdale Honors College and the Croft Institute for International Studies.
“I am so thankful for your support,” Dudte said to her parents. “Thank you to my dad for everything you have done to help me grow up...and to my mom, thank you the most for your constant support and advice. You are the most outstanding woman I know and I am so grateful.”
Molly Harback was the class salutatorian. Harback plans to attend Washington University in St. Louis.
Harback used the moment to distinguish between the past, present and future.
“I’m speaking to you about the present moment, tonight. It is a turning point of monumental proportions ... now we will shoulder the burden of future responsibilities,” Harback said.
Skylar Thompson, who plans to attend the University of Alabama, was the Class of 2017 orator.
Thompson noted some of the more memorable learning moments in the classroom.
“As eager young students we were eager to take on the world,” Thompson said. “You see, what I love about Ocean Springs schools, is that we get both an education and a life lesson. A lecture on the causes of the Great Depression might be followed by all the ways a teacher got into trouble as a kid, which leads to why they wanted to teach later.”
Dudte, Harback and Thompson are all International Baccalaureate diploma candidates.
School highlights
Some more Class of 2017 school highlights include:
▪ Simon Ladner, the STAR student for Ocean Springs High School, received a letter of commendation through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Ladner also was recognized as a U.S. Presidential Scholar candidate.
▪ Max Warren was named to the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band.
Ocean Springs High School
Class size: 399
Valedictorian: Lea Dudte, daughter of Benjamin and Angela Dudte
Salutatorian: Molly Harback, daughter of Gregory and Maureen Harback
Principal: Vickie Tiblier
Quote: “You see what I love about Ocean Springs schools is that we get both an education and a life lesson,” class orator Skylar Thompson.
