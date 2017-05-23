Resurrection Catholic grads are ‘one big family’ in Pascagoula

Resurrection Catholic High School sent 33 graduates, whom teachers described as a “family,” into the world Tuesday.
“They were so supportive of each other,” athletic director Dobbs Dennis said. “If one of them had a problem, they gathered together and helped him through the hard times.”
Coach Eric Denmark said the class was open to new members as they came through Resurrection’s halls.
“They adopted them,” he said. “The thing that stands out to me is that they are just one big family.”
Valedictorian Elizabeth Burrow talked about the class of 2017 being underdogs, underestimated by teachers and other classes, but always coming through with community service, grades and school spirit.
“We were never expected to win, but we always came though at the end,” she said, adding the school was “more like a family” than just a school, something the seniors shared. “This is not about a diploma. The more important story is what we did with each other.”
The Rt. Rev. Louis Kihneman, bishop of the Diocese of Biloxi, told the students to let their faith live past graduation.
“You are the light of the world,” he told the students. “You have been called forth to many different schools. This moment is really an invitation for you to bring the light to others.”
Kihneman told the students they would be challenged after graduation, but they needed to persevere. “Things are going to change big time,” he said, urging the students to remain faithful through the changes. “I know you students have plans for your life, but stuff will happen.”
Resurrection Catholic High School
Valedictorian: Elizabeth Burrow, daughter of Stephen and Mary Burrow
Salutatorian: Alexis Harbin, daughter of Kirk and Bridgett Harbin
Principal: Noah Hamilton
Class Quote: “All you can do is the best you can.” — Terri Bailey, former RCS coach who died of cancer in 2016
Quotable Quote: “Tell our story. Give others the same love you gave here.” — Elizabeth Burrow
Comments