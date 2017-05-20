D’Iberville seniors look forward to future

The speeches of Carley Williams and Natalie King perfectly symbolized D’Iberville’s class of 2017.
Before the 249-member senior class received their diplomas Saturday at the Coast Coliseum, Williams and King spoke passionately about the future and helping others. Williams and King were the valedictorian and salutatorian.
“To me, D’Iberville High is all about tradition and coming together as a community,” said King, who will major in chemical engineering at Mississippi State next year. “I talked about how important it is to love and empathize with other people and build others up instead of focusing on the money, degrees and social media.”
Williams, who will major in nursing at the University Southern Mississippi, said she’s grateful for her time at D’Iberville.
“We can create our own future and D’Iberville prepared us for that,” she said. “There’s no limit to what we can do. To me, D’Iberville means family and tradition.”
Graduation was a joyous day for D’Iberville defensive back Ty Barnes, a Southern Miss signee. Barnes was a Sun Herald’s All-South Mississippi selection.
“This (graduating) class means the world to me,” he said. “They made me a better man.”
D’Iberville High School
Valedictorian: Carley Williams, daughter of Reachel Williams and CN Williams
Salutatorian: Natalie King, daughter of Rebecca Diaz and the late Byron King
Class size: 249
Principal: Cheryl Broadus
