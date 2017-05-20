Perfect attendance since kindergarten? No sweat for West Harrison grad

Christina Perkins’ attendance at Saturday morning’s graduation was about as sure of a bet as any.
What’s one more day when you’ve gone 2,340 without missing, right?
Perkins finished her career at West Harrison High School without ever missing a day of school. Kindergarten all the way through senior year, there was not one sick day for the class of 2017 graduate; her record unblemished by a skip or absence. So, of course, Perkins was one of the early ones for West Harrison’s graduation ceremony at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
“I was not going to miss today. No way,” said Perkins, a member of West Harrison’s ninth graduating class and its first student with perfect attendance. “I had to show everybody that I made it.”
“The Streak” started when Perkins was in kindergarten and her family read in the newspaper about another Coast student who graduated with perfect attendance.
“At first we were like, hey, lets try,” she said. “And then I finished sixth grade with perfect attendance so we were like lets try to go all the way.”
Perkins — who was a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club and student council, among other achievements and clubs — plans to attend Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast, where she’ll pursue a career in nursing. Post-graduation, Perkins hopes to work at Memorial Hospital, her streak still intact.
During the ceremony, valedictorian Ashleigh Nicaise and salutatorian Sebastian Barnes challenged their 231 classmates to strive for greatness.
“They’re a really passionate and determined group of people,” she said before the ceremony. “I hope that whenever they set their mind to something that they go out and actually do it. I believe that they can.”
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
West Harrison
Class size: 233
Valedictorian: Ashleigh Nicaise; parents are Pamela and Randolph Nicaise
Salutatorian: Sebastian Barnes; parents are Kimberly and Benjamin Miller
Principal: Dana Trochessett
Quotable quote: “I want the graduates to know that they also did this. This isn’t just about who helped them. It’s also about what they accomplished. It’s a really awesome thing that they managed to get to where they are today by finding stuff that’s fun and balancing it with all of their school.” — Salutatorian Sebastian Barnes
Comments