St. Patrick grads encouraged to ‘be the candle or the mirror’

St. Patrick High School’s 57 graduates were honored with two standing ovations and a celebratory mass officiated by Bishop Louis Frederick Kihneman of the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi at the school’s gymnasium on Friday.
Bishop Kihneman challenged the graduates to be of service and to live the life that they have been taught through Catholic school teachings.
Salutatorian Sarah Janus quoted American author Edith Wharton in her address: “There are two ways of spreading light: be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.”
“It is imperative to remember that from our time at St. Patrick, we were not merely the mirrors that reflect light,” said Janus. “We were the candles that emitted light in everything we did, whether small or large.”
Valedictorian Julia Hancock encouraged fellow graduates to aspire to be open to high expectations. “The future’s completely unwritten. We have the freedom to choose whatever future we want. So let’s make it amazing.”
The packed gymnasium stood and applauded the graduates after they received their diplomas and again after they collectively turned their tassels.
“I am sure you are equipped for success in the next chapter of your lives,” said principal Matt J. Buckley. He also talked about the many binders that they have had to guide their careers and the binders that they will eventually read through at future intervals in their lives.
“These binders are not what you learned here at St. Patrick,” he said. He encouraged the graduates to live lives of service.
St. Patrick High School
Valedictorian: Julia Hancock, daughter of Doug and Tiffany Hancock
Salutatorian: Sarah Janus, daughter of Michael and Tallie Janus
Class size: 57
Principal: Matt Buckley
Quote: “We have the freedom to choose whatever future we want So let’s make it amazing.”
