Her college counselor said it was time to graduate at 72, but she’ll keep studying

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:58 72-year-old USM graduate: “I wanted to stay young” Pause 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission 3:37 Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 1:01 Jr. ROTC gives purpose to Harrison Central students 2:25 61-year-old graduate: “I just want to keep learning” 0:56 Alligators draw tourists to Jackson County 1:25 Watch Patrick Mahomes at his first practice as a Chiefs QB 0:48 Land a record swordfish and win $300,000 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Marion Langdon, 72, of Long Beach started her college career in 1963 but stopped studying in 1971. She returned to the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park campus in 2007 and 10 years later got a degree. She said they made her get a degree because she had too many credits. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com