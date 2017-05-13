72-year-old USM graduate: “I wanted to stay young”

Marion Langdon, 72, of Long Beach started her college career in 1963 but stopped studying in 1971. She returned to the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park campus in 2007 and 10 years later got a degree. She said they made her get a degree because she had too many credits.
John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

