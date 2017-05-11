Afghan veteran ‘didn’t think I was capable of graduating. Period.”

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs Pause 2:04 Homeless shelter stirs debate in Biloxi 2:25 61-year-old graduate: “I just want to keep learning” 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 1:09 Gulfport defeats Ocean Springs 2-1 4:46 'She ran me slap over and didn't stop' 3:54 Young man killed during Mardi Gras parade to receive posthumous degree from MGCCC 3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission 3:37 Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Melissa Estes suffered a traumatic brain injury while serving with the SeaBees in Afghanistan. She challenged herself to go to college and has graduated from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com