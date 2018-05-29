He was an orphan when he was 11. This Coast student is turning adversity into adventure.

Gulfport High student Antonio Green is about to take the trip of his life while learning more about climate change. He will be traveling to Iceland with the NCAAP youth delegation to learn about different climates. Green stands with his teachers, NACCP and others that have helped him. From left, Kyle Edward, Katherine Egland, Christene Brice, Antonio Green, Ruth Story, Allena Jones and Hale Switzer. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com