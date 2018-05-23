Parents want Coast superintendent fired after disabled girl's assault. It's not that easy.

Holly Fedele is not backing down from her fight for the removal of the Jackson County school superintendent for failing to report a disabled girl's assault to state education officials, despite a response from the school board saying it had no authority to fire him.

Last week, Fedele addressed the school board to demand the firing of Superintendent Barry Amacker for failing to follow state law and report the assault to the state Department of Education.

Amacker said he did not personally file the report with MDE, but confirmed through the school district’s human resources director that a report on the incidents in 2014 and 2015 had been mailed to MDE. However, he could provide no documentation to back up those claims and MDE is investigating.





In response to Fedele's demands, School Board President Kenneth Fountain wrote her to say the Board had no authority to fire the superintendent because he is an elected official. In addition, he said Fedele had no evidence to support her claim that the incident went unreported to MDE officials.

The Jackson County School Board met for the first time since videos showing mistreatment of special needs students on a district bus. Parents organized a rally before the meeting, and one was able to speak to the school board.

"While the Board is mindful of the fact that MDE is presently investigating that very issue, there was simply not sufficient evidence presented .... to the Board to support a conclusion that the proper report had not been filed by the superintendent," Fountain said. "That being said, the Board's disappointment and confoundment with the superintendent and his staff for not being able to produce a copy of the report he says he sent to MDE ... cannot be understated."

Amacker told the Sun Herald on Tuesday he had no plans to step down or retire.

"This was a terrible situation that we handled in a sure, swift manner and involved law enforcement immediately," Amacker said. "The fact that the legal case is just now coming to bear may have some confused in thinking we were slow in our action, but that is absolutely not the case as the evidence shows. We will continue to look for ways to keep the JCSD a safe place to learn and grow.





"We have an amazing district, and I am proud of our many accomplishments," Amacker said in an email. "I plan to Press On and keep Raising the Standard!"

Jackson County school superintendent Barry Amacker was paying attention to his phone, not Holly Fedele during most of her six-plus-minute comments on Monday. School board members and others are shown giving Fedele their full attention.

Amacker pointed out the school district immediately reported the information to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department to investigate as soon as it learned of the assaults. In addition, he said both the teacher and driver involved faced immediate termination.

Fountain said the School Board is still looking into the issue.

Former St. Martin school bus driver Antioinette Jane Raymond has been charged with misdemeanor of contributing to neglect, delinquency or abuse of a child and simple assault for her treatment of a student riding her bus in 2014 and 2015.

As a result of Amacker's failure to produce documentation to back up his claims of the reporting the incidents to MDE, Fountain said the superintendent has put himself and the school district in the "unfortunate circumstance of not being able to fully validate and conclusively show that he and the district acted appropriately."

In the meantime, Fountain said the school board is taking action and reviewing all of its policies to ensure that the failure to report such incidents to MDE "will never happen again."

Before Fedele addressed the School Board, she said MDE officials erroneously told her that she, on behalf of thousands of supporters, could ask for the board to fire Amacker.

"I'm disappointed," Fedele said. "Disappointed that MDE initially told me they could fire him. If I known that couldn't happen, I would have done a petition asking for his resignation instead."

In her petition calling for Amacker's firing, Fedele garnered the support of more than 1,500 parents outraged over the assault on the student.