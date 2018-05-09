An Ocean Springs girl could have her artwork on the Google homepage. She's in the fourth grade.

One Ocean Springs elementary school student is hoping a "doodle" she created gets a lot of attention, especially with an online search engine.
Maeve Williams, a fourth grader at Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School, has been named the state's winner in the "Doodle for Google" contest. "Doodles" are the Google logos that appear on its homepage. The designs are changed daily.
And now it’s up to the public to help Maeve get to the next level. You can see and vote on her work online at Google. There are 53 states and territory winners. Maeve is in the Grades 4-5 category. She is the only winner in Mississippi.
She said her reason for entering the contest was because she was inspired by a family member.
"My Dad is an artist and he teaches me to draw.," Maeve said of her Google Doodle. "So art inspires because my dad inspires me."
The national winner of the contest will receive a scholarship of $30,000 and the student's school will get $50,000.
