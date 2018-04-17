An elementary school in Jackson County is closing but not for long

A post made Monday evening on the Pascagoula-Gautier School District's Facebook page has many in Jackson County concerned, at least on social media.
The post says that the school board decided to close Jackson Elementary School on Lanier Avenue in Pascagoula for the 2019 school year. The students, according to the post, will be divided between Arlington Elementary, Cherokee Elementary and Eastlawn elementary schools.
The closing is only temporary, but Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich said the closing has been in the works for a while.
"We met with both the parents and the teachers last month to discuss this," he said. "We showed the parents the new schools their children would attend and no jobs are going to be lost — the students will be divided by regions and the students will still be able to walk to school if they need to."
Rodolfich said the decision, which will affect 340 students, was due to flooding issues at the school.
"We're just trying to finish out the last few weeks and we have raised the sidewalks so that the kids aren't walking in water," he said.
The school closure, Rodolfich said, will allow time for eight catch basins to be installed, as well as a possible retention pond.
"After that, Pascagoula will have to see if their system can handle all of the waste water," Rodolfich said. "The problem is the infrastructure is old in both the school and the city."
He said the basin project will cost about $100,000.
