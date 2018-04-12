Student brought ammo to Coast alternative school

A student brought ammunition to the alternative school Thursday, the Biloxi School District said in a press release
Spokeswoman Jennifer Pyron said the student at the Center for New Opportunities did not bring a weapon to school.
"We are still following our procedures which include discipline and reporting the incident to the proper authorities," she said in a release. "While our students and staff were never in any danger, this behavior is unacceptable and will NOT be tolerated."
The school did not provide further details.
Just over a month ago, Biloxi reported an eighth grade student brought an "airsoft" gun to school.
