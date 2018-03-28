BB gun confiscated from Pascagoula student's backpack

An airsoft BB gun was confiscated from a Pascagoula student's backpack, officials say.
The Pascagoula-Gautier School District posted a statement on its Facebook page Wednesday morning about the incident.
In the announcement, Trent Lott Academy Principal Stewart Smirthwaite said another student alerted the administration that a classmate had a BB gun in his bookbag.
"I confiscated the bb gun and will follow all school disciplinary policies," the statement from Smirthwaite said. "At no time were any students threatened nor did the student possess any bb's for the bb gun."
The principal said school law enforcement took the gun.
"Please rest assured that all information is thoroughly investigated and acted upon swiftly to keep all students in a safe environment," Smirthwaite said.
He also pleaded with parents to monitor backpacks of their children.
Any parents who wants to report information is asked to call 228-938-6465.
