Seven elementary students scuffed up after dog climbs aboard St. Martin school bus

It was anything but an average ride home for some elementary school students in the Jackson County School District on Wednesday when an unwelcome guest boarded the bus — an excited dog.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Marcia Hill said a bus driver was dropping off a student when a dog ran on the bus in the St. Martin area.
“The student was opening the door to its house and the dog got out and ran on the bus,” Hill said. “The dog got excited on the bus and it scared the kids and the bus driver called the sheriff’s office.”
Hill said there were some minor injuries sustained during the dog’s visit.
Never miss a local story.
“Seven kids had some scratches and abrasions but they were checked out by ambulance personnel and cleared on the spot — no one was taken to the hospital and no bites were reported,” she said. “Deputies said the dog was scared and it in turn scared the kids.”
She said the animal was removed from the bus and it is at the Jackson County animal shelter where it will remain in quarantine for 10 days.
Jackson County superintendent Barry Amacker said it was a “wild afternoon.”
“Just when you think you’ve heard everything, something like this happens,” he said.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments