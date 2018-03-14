This Pass High senior is blind, but the music he makes is next level

82 He has autism and is partially blind. More importantly he's a great drummer. Pause

86 They don’t want guns in schools, or in kids hands. Will they get their way?

190 Community reacts to Coast school being placed on lockdown

91 What happens during a school lockdown?

77 Faith helped get this Pass coach through her first round of cancer. She needs your prayers again.

45 Moss Point High wins state STEM competition

99 West Harrison band to experience New York City in Macy’s parade

340 Moss Point schools celebrate significant improvement in state scores

91 Superintendent cuts interview short when asked about pulling 'To Kill a Mockingbird'