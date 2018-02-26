Tulane won’t penalize prospective students who protest school shootings

Tulane University joined several other higher education institutions in assuring prospective students they will not be penalized for participating in peaceful protests in regards to the shooting in Parkland, Florida, Buzzfeed reported.
In wake of the early February shooting that took 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and sparked protests around the U.S. by people of all ages, multiple school systems around the nation have threatened suspension to any student who participates. Top leadership in a Houston, Texas, school system told students and parents students who protest will face three days of suspension.
“We will discipline no matter if it is 1, 50, or 500 students involved,” said Needville Independent School District Superintendent Curtis Rhodes.
Tulane Admissions Director Jeff Schiffman said in a blog post that Tulane will not penalize students “for standing up for what they believe in or for making opinions known through peaceful protests.”
“Here at Tulane, we understand that diversity of thought, and the ability to express it, is one of the most powerful tools a young mind can have,” Schiffman writes. “We believe that students should never lose their voice or passion.”
“Right now, in this moment, the nation is being held accountable by the youth,” Schiffman said. “They are, without a doubt, here and ready.”
