It will take Strength to memorialize a ‘Silent Hero’ from Mississippi

An American soldier, no name given, walks in the Colleville American military cemetery, in Colleville sur Mer, western France, Sunday June 5, 2015, on the eve of the 72nd anniversary of the D-Day landing. D-Day marked the start of a Europe invasion, as many thousands of Allied troops began landing on the beaches of Normandy in northern France in 1944 at the start of a major offensive against the Nazi German forces, an offensive which cost the lives of many thousands. Francois Mori AP