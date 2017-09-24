See how Coast high schools scored on this year’s ACT test

The average ACT scores for juniors in Mississippi last school year fell short of the minimum score needed to be deemed college ready in all four testing areas.
Overall, juniors saw a dip in scores from 18.3 in 2016 to 18 in 2017, state education officials said.
State education officials said the average score for English for 12th graders did exceed the benchmark score of 18, although seniors’ average scores on the remaining three subjects did not meet the corresponding scores, known as target benchmark scores.
However, the average composite score among the graduating class increased from 18.4 in 2016 to 18.6 in 2017.
“ACT scores among graduates are rising as more students take advantage of advanced coursework opportunities. Also, testing students in their junior year helps teachers identify students who need further support to help them achieve higher scores before they graduate,” said Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.
The state began requiring all juniors to take the ACT several years ago.
About 5 percent more 11th graders took the ACT this year, which MDE’s Chief Academic Officer Kim Benton told the State Board of Education can account for fluctuations in scores.
According to the Education Department, the majority of student subgroups showed improvement from last year to this year.
Starting in the 2018-19 school year, all districts will be required to offer specialized literacy and math courses designed for seniors whose junior-year ACT benchmark scores fell between 15 and 18.
When presenting the results to the board, Benton outlined other actions the Education Department will continue to take to improve ACT scores. Those include providing regional training to address achievement gaps between subgroups of students, expanding Advanced Placement, dual credit and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) options, implementing the new diploma endorsements and informing students of options for ACT fee waivers.
ACT scores for South Mississippi
High schools
2016-17 average composite score
2015-16 average composite score
2014-15 average composite score
2013-14 average composite score
2012-13 average composite score
2011-12 average composite score
Bay
19.5 (14th)
18.4 (16th)
20 (9th)
18.8 (20th)
19 (18th)
19.3 (15th)
Biloxi
20.1 (7th)
20 (8th)
20.9 (6th)
20.5 (8th)
20.4 (7th)
20.7 (4th)
George County
19.1 (15th)
20.6 (4th)
19.9 (12th)
19.3 (15th)
19 (18th)
20.6 (5th)
Gulfport
20.6 (5th)
19 (13th)
19.8 (13th)
19.8 (14th)
19.4 (14th)
19.5 (12th)
Hancock
19.9 (12th)
20.2 (7th)
20.4 (7th)
20.7 (6th)
20.2 (9th)
20.2 (10th)
D’Iberville
21 (2nd)
20.4 (5th)
21 (5th)
20.6 (7th)
20.5 (6th)
20.4 (7th)
Harrison Central
18.7 (17th)
18.4 (16th)
20 (9th)
19.9 (12th)
19.9 (10th)
19.9 (11th)
West Harrison
20 (10th)
20 (8th)
19.7 (15th)
20 (11th)
18.5 (20th)
19.2 (16th)
East Central
20.1 (7th)
20.4 (5th)
20 (9th)
21.1 (4th)
21.3 (4th)
20.3 (9th)
St. Martin
20 (10th)
18.9 (14th)
19.8 (13th)
20.3 (9th)
20.8 (5th)
20.4 (7th)
Vancleave
20.1 (7th)
19.4 (10th)
21.3 (3rd)
20.9 (5th)
20.3 (8th)
20.6 (5th)
Long Beach
20.8 (4th)
21 (2nd)
21.2 (4th)
21.3 (3rd)
21.4 (2nd)
21.9 (1st)
Moss Point
16.8 (21st)
15.8 (21st)
16.3 (21st)
16.3 (21st)
16.3 (21st)
16.5 (21st)
Ocean Springs
21 (2nd)
21.2 (1st)
21.7 (2nd)
21.4 (2nd)
21.4 (2nd)
21.2 (3rd)
Gautier
18.6 (18th)
18.1 (19th)
17.5 (20th)
19.2 (16th)
19.6 (11th)
18.5 (18th)
Pascagoula
18.4 (20th)
18.5 (15th)
18.4 (19th)
19 (19th)
19.3 (15th)
18.4 (20th)
Pass Christian
21.4 (1st)
20.8 (3rd)
21.9 (1st)
22.2 (1st)
21.5 (1st)
21.5 (2nd)
Pearl River County
20.2 (6th)
19.2 (12th)
20.2 (8th)
19.9 (12th)
19.6 (11st)
19.4 (14th)
Picayune
18.8 (16th)
17.6 (20th)
19.2 (16th)
19.1 (17th)
19.2 (16th)
18.5 (18th)
Poplarville
19.6 (13th)
18.2 (18th)
19 (17th)
20.1 (10th)
18.7 (19th)
18.7 (17th)
Stone County
18.6 (18th)
19.3 (11th)
18.7 (18th)
19.1 (17th)
19.6 (11th)
19.5 (12th)
Mississippi (statewide)
18
18.3
17.6
n/a
n/a
18.5
Sun Herald
Mississippi’s average scores
Composite score: 18.0, compared to the national average of 21
English: 17.3 (benchmark, or “college ready” score, is 18)
Math: 17.9 (benchmark, or “college ready” score, is 22)
Reading: 18.1 (benchmark, or “college ready” score, is 22)
Science: 18.2 (benchmark, or “college ready” score, is 23)
