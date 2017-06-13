Mississippi community college costs up 13 percent after cuts

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) – Tuition and fees at Mississippi’s 15 community and junior colleges will rise by 13 percent this fall, with the average price exceeding $3,000 for the first time, as schools seek to offset state budget cuts.
Every school will raise tuition. Some schools traditionally have raised tuition only every other year. On the Coast, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College will increase its tuition 5.9 percent to $3,220. Pearl River Community College will increase 14 percent to $3,410.
Figures from the state Community College Board show average tuition and fees will rise to $3,104 annually, up from $2,748 last year.
Jones County Junior College will charge the most, $3,480 for two semesters of full-time classes.
Increases come as state funding to community colleges falls 10 percent beginning July 1, compared to the original budget at this year’s beginning. That remains below the level required by state law.
Tuition continues to rise faster than inflation and incomes.
Here are the rates each college has approved, as well as the percentage change from the 2016-2017 academic year, according to the Mississippi Community College Board:
– Coahoma: $2,870, 7.5 percent
– Copiah-Lincoln: $3,180, 16.5 percent
– East Central: $2,790, 19.7 percent
– East Mississippi: $3,240, 14.1
– Hinds: $3,080, 8.5 percent
– Holmes: $3,110, 13.5 percent
– Itawamba: $2,800, 7.7 percent
– Jones: $3,480, 16 percent
– Meridian: $2,914, 15.9 percent
– Mississippi Delta: $3,060, 16.8 percent
– Mississippi Gulf Coast: $3,220, 5.9 percent
– Northeast Mississippi: $3,202, 18.5 percent
– Northwest Mississippi: $3,000, 7.1 percent
– Pearl River: $3,410, 14 percent
– Southwest Mississippi: $3,200, 14.3 percent
