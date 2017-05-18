Ocean Springs, Stone County lead state in third-grade reading test scores

More elementary school students passed the third-grade reading test this year than last, according to results released Thursday by the Mississippi Department of Education, but a new test was used this year.
The Literacy-Based Promotion Act, passed in 2013, requires third-graders to pass a reading assessment to show they are ready for fourth grade.
The percentage of students with passing grades statewide increased 5 points from last year — from 87 to 92 percent, according to MDE. Last year, the rate rose 2 percentage points from 85 percent in 2014-15.
On the Coast, most districts surpassed the statewide rate. Six of the 15 South Mississippi school districts had 95 percent of students or more pass the test.
The Ocean Springs and Stone County school districts were in the top 10 performing districts in the state. Every elementary school in both districts had at least 95 percent of students with passing grades. MDE did not release exact percentages for schools with a 95 percent or higher passing rate, but did for those with lower percentages.
Third-grade students in the Gulfport, Jackson County, Pass Christian and Pascagoula-Gautier school districts also had a 95 percent or more pass rate.
The Biloxi, Harrison County, Long Beach and Picayune school districts were close behind with 94 or 95 percent of students passing.
Every South Mississippi school district except Hancock County and Moss Point had a higher pass rate than the state as a whole.
Hancock County was only 0.1 percent lower, at 91.9 percent. Moss Point had an 86.8 percent passing rate, the lowest on the Coast.
Other than Stone County and Ocean Springs, Jackson County and Picayune were the only other Coast districts with most of their schools at or above 95 percent passing.
The state requires a student who fails — or scores at the lowest achievement level — to repeat third grade unless the student meets a good-cause exemption. Next year, the state will require that students score above the lowest two achievement levels in order to move on to the fourth grade, instead of just the very lowest level.
This school year, the reading portion of the Mississippi Assessment Program English Language Arts was used to determine third-grade promotion. In the previous two school years, a reading test developed by Renaissance Learning was used. Both tests assess the Mississippi College and Career Ready Standards of reading for foundational skills, informational text, literature and language, MDE said.
Students are given three opportunities to pass the test. Those who did not pass the first test will be retested this week. The final retest opportunity will take place between June 26 and Aug. 4.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
Third-grade reading test results
Schools and districts
Percent of passing students
Number of students
Bay St. Louis Waveland School District
92.1%
126
North Bay Elementary School
92.1%
126
Biloxi School District
94.6%
520
Gorenflo Elementary School
89.7%
107
Jefferson Davis Elementary School
94.5%
145
North Bay Elementary School
≥95%
144
Popps Ferry Elementary School
≥95%
124
George County School District
90.3%
310
Agricola Elementary School
93.2%
73
Benndale Elementary School
90.3%
31
Central Elementary School
90.8%
76
LC Hatcher Elementary School
87.3%
71
Rocky Creek Elementary School
89.8%
59
Gulfport School District
≥95%
613
Anniston Avenue Elementary School
≥95%
114
Bayou View Elementary School
≥95%
112
Central Elementary School
88.9%
81
Gaston Point Elementary School
93.5%
62
Pass Road Elementary School
≥95%
90
Twenty-Eighth Street Elementary School
94.3%
70
West Elementary School
≥95%
84
Hancock County School District
91.9%
357
East Hancock Elementary School
≥95%
116
Hancock North Central Elementary School
93.4%
76
South Hancock Elementary School
82.6%
109
West Hancock Elementary School
≥95%
56
Harrison County School District
94.4%
1,259
Bel Aire Elementary School
94.4%
107
Crossroads Elementary School
90.4%
94
D’Iberville Elementary School
≥95%
195
Harrison Central Elementary School
92.1%
152
Lizanna Elementary School
91.8%
73
Lyman Elementary School
≥95%
79
North Woolmarket Elementary and Middle School
≥95%
93
Pineville Elementary School
≥95%
23
River Oaks Elementary School
89.3%
103
Saucier Elementary School
93.7%
63
Three Rivers Elementary School
93.8%
97
West Wortham Elementary and Middle School
≥95%
116
Woolmarket Elementary School
≥95%
64
Jackson County School District
≥95%
742
East Central Upper Elementary School
≥95%
201
St. Martin East Elementary School
≥95%
195
St. Martin North Elementary School
≥95%
171
Vancleave Upper Elementary
94.3%
175
Long Beach School District
94.8%
268
Thomas L Reeves Elementary School
92.1%
126
WJ Quarles Elementary School
≥95%
142
Moss Point School District
86.8%
151
Moss Point Escatawpa Upper Elementary
86.8%
151
Ocean Springs School District
≥95%
432
Magnolia Park Elementary School
≥95%
150
Oak Park Elementary School
≥95%
141
Pecan Elementary School
≥95%
140
Pascagoula-Gautier School District
≥95%
554
Arlington Heights Elementary School
91.3%
69
Beach Elementary School
≥95%
22
Central Elementary School
≥95%
42
Cherokee Elementary School
91.9%
62
College Park Elementary School
90.3%
62
Eastlawn Elementary School
94.7%
57
Gautier Elementary School
≥95%
86
Jackson Elementary School
94.3%
53
Lake Elementary School
88.2%
17
Martin Bluff Elementary School
≥95%
84
Pass Christian School District
≥95%
157
DeLisle Elementary School
≥95%
62
Pass Christian Elementary School
94.7%
95
Pearl River County School District
93.6%
236
Pearl River Central Upper Elementary
93.6%
236
Picayune School District
94.5%
253
Nicholson Elementary School
≥95%
47
Roseland Park Elementary School
≥95%
67
South Side Elementary School
91.5%
71
West Side Elementary School
≥95%
68
Stone County School District
≥95%
198
Perkinston Elementary School
≥95%
77
Stone Elementary School
≥95%
121
