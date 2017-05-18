Third-grade reading proficiency has increased the last two years in Mississippi according to test results.
Education

May 18, 2017 5:19 PM

Ocean Springs, Stone County lead state in third-grade reading test scores

By Justin Vicory

jvicory@sunherald.com

More elementary school students passed the third-grade reading test this year than last, according to results released Thursday by the Mississippi Department of Education, but a new test was used this year.

The Literacy-Based Promotion Act, passed in 2013, requires third-graders to pass a reading assessment to show they are ready for fourth grade.

The percentage of students with passing grades statewide increased 5 points from last year — from 87 to 92 percent, according to MDE. Last year, the rate rose 2 percentage points from 85 percent in 2014-15.

On the Coast, most districts surpassed the statewide rate. Six of the 15 South Mississippi school districts had 95 percent of students or more pass the test.

The Ocean Springs and Stone County school districts were in the top 10 performing districts in the state. Every elementary school in both districts had at least 95 percent of students with passing grades. MDE did not release exact percentages for schools with a 95 percent or higher passing rate, but did for those with lower percentages.

Third-grade students in the Gulfport, Jackson County, Pass Christian and Pascagoula-Gautier school districts also had a 95 percent or more pass rate.

The Biloxi, Harrison County, Long Beach and Picayune school districts were close behind with 94 or 95 percent of students passing.

Every South Mississippi school district except Hancock County and Moss Point had a higher pass rate than the state as a whole.

Hancock County was only 0.1 percent lower, at 91.9 percent. Moss Point had an 86.8 percent passing rate, the lowest on the Coast.

Other than Stone County and Ocean Springs, Jackson County and Picayune were the only other Coast districts with most of their schools at or above 95 percent passing.

The state requires a student who fails — or scores at the lowest achievement level — to repeat third grade unless the student meets a good-cause exemption. Next year, the state will require that students score above the lowest two achievement levels in order to move on to the fourth grade, instead of just the very lowest level.

This school year, the reading portion of the Mississippi Assessment Program English Language Arts was used to determine third-grade promotion. In the previous two school years, a reading test developed by Renaissance Learning was used. Both tests assess the Mississippi College and Career Ready Standards of reading for foundational skills, informational text, literature and language, MDE said.

Students are given three opportunities to pass the test. Those who did not pass the first test will be retested this week. The final retest opportunity will take place between June 26 and Aug. 4.

Test measures Mississippi third-graders' reading skills

In this January, 2015, video, Jeff Davis Elementary School third-grade teachers talk about what was then the new state reading proficiency requirement for third-grade students to advance.

John Fitzhugh

Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory

Third-grade reading test results

Schools and districts

Percent of passing students

Number of students

Bay St. Louis Waveland School District

92.1%

126

North Bay Elementary School

92.1%

126

Biloxi School District

94.6%

520

Gorenflo Elementary School

89.7%

107

Jefferson Davis Elementary School

94.5%

145

North Bay Elementary School

≥95%

144

Popps Ferry Elementary School

≥95%

124

George County School District

90.3%

310

Agricola Elementary School

93.2%

73

Benndale Elementary School

90.3%

31

Central Elementary School

90.8%

76

LC Hatcher Elementary School

87.3%

71

Rocky Creek Elementary School

89.8%

59

Gulfport School District

≥95%

613

Anniston Avenue Elementary School

≥95%

114

Bayou View Elementary School

≥95%

112

Central Elementary School

88.9%

81

Gaston Point Elementary School

93.5%

62

Pass Road Elementary School

≥95%

90

Twenty-Eighth Street Elementary School

94.3%

70

West Elementary School

≥95%

84

Hancock County School District

91.9%

357

East Hancock Elementary School

≥95%

116

Hancock North Central Elementary School

93.4%

76

South Hancock Elementary School

82.6%

109

West Hancock Elementary School

≥95%

56

Harrison County School District

94.4%

1,259

Bel Aire Elementary School

94.4%

107

Crossroads Elementary School

90.4%

94

D’Iberville Elementary School

≥95%

195

Harrison Central Elementary School

92.1%

152

Lizanna Elementary School

91.8%

73

Lyman Elementary School

≥95%

79

North Woolmarket Elementary and Middle School

≥95%

93

Pineville Elementary School

≥95%

23

River Oaks Elementary School

89.3%

103

Saucier Elementary School

93.7%

63

Three Rivers Elementary School

93.8%

97

West Wortham Elementary and Middle School

≥95%

116

Woolmarket Elementary School

≥95%

64

Jackson County School District

≥95%

742

East Central Upper Elementary School

≥95%

201

St. Martin East Elementary School

≥95%

195

St. Martin North Elementary School

≥95%

171

Vancleave Upper Elementary

94.3%

175

Long Beach School District

94.8%

268

Thomas L Reeves Elementary School

92.1%

126

WJ Quarles Elementary School

≥95%

142

Moss Point School District

86.8%

151

Moss Point Escatawpa Upper Elementary

86.8%

151

Ocean Springs School District

≥95%

432

Magnolia Park Elementary School

≥95%

150

Oak Park Elementary School

≥95%

141

Pecan Elementary School

≥95%

140

Pascagoula-Gautier School District

≥95%

554

Arlington Heights Elementary School

91.3%

69

Beach Elementary School

≥95%

22

Central Elementary School

≥95%

42

Cherokee Elementary School

91.9%

62

College Park Elementary School

90.3%

62

Eastlawn Elementary School

94.7%

57

Gautier Elementary School

≥95%

86

Jackson Elementary School

94.3%

53

Lake Elementary School

88.2%

17

Martin Bluff Elementary School

≥95%

84

Pass Christian School District

≥95%

157

DeLisle Elementary School

≥95%

62

Pass Christian Elementary School

94.7%

95

Pearl River County School District

93.6%

236

Pearl River Central Upper Elementary

93.6%

236

Picayune School District

94.5%

253

Nicholson Elementary School

≥95%

47

Roseland Park Elementary School

≥95%

67

South Side Elementary School

91.5%

71

West Side Elementary School

≥95%

68

Stone County School District

≥95%

198

Perkinston Elementary School

≥95%

77

Stone Elementary School

≥95%

121

