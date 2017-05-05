School meals could get less healthy in Mississippi

Schools in Mississippi will no longer be bound by Obama-era nutritional regulations that reduce the amount of calories, fat and sodium in cafeterias’ offerings.
President Donald Trump’s pick for agriculture secretary, Sonny Perdue, this week struck down key efforts by former first lady Michelle Obama and the Obama administration to make school meals more nutritious and help reduce childhood obesity in the nation.
In 2010, President Barack Obama signed into law The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, which sought to put more whole grains, fruits and vegetables, and nonfat milk on the lunch trays of millions of students who receive federally subsidized meals.
Close to three-fourths of all public school students in Mississippi come from low-income families, and qualify for free or reduced-price lunches, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
Perdue on Monday announced a plan to delay a mandate that would require schools to reduce sodium levels in the meals they serve. Schools also can request an exemption from whole grain and nonfat milk requirements. Schools will now be able to serve 1 percent flavored milk instead of nonfat milk.
School food requirements cost school districts and states an additional $1.22 billion in the 2015-16 school year, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The USDA said many states are reporting decreases in student participation in school lunches, which has led to reduced revenue to schools.
Biloxi School District Child Nutrition Program Director Dixie Eleuterius said the school district has gone to great lengths to implement the more-stringent standards.
“We’ve done a lot of things,” she said. “We’ve changed recipes. We’ve added a lot more seasonings to make up for less sodium.”
Eleuterius acknowledged she’s seen more food waste than before, but believes it should be given time to work, given many students’ preferences.
“A lot of the students here are used to fast food,” she said. “So it takes some time to get them to eat healthier. And it’s really important to have good food here at the school.”
Harrison County Child Nutrition Program Director Brad Barlow said he has mixed feelings on the rollback.
“On the one hand, I understand a lot of food goes to waste,” he said. “But on the other hand, as a dietitian, I know the importance of eating right.”
Perdue said states “need more flexibility” and schools “have worked diligently to overcome challenges” that have resulted from the regulations.
Michelle Obama has been proactive in the fight against childhood obesity. During her husband’s presidency, she sought to encourage children to exercise more, and she helped provide healthier food options in under-served communities.
The percentage of U.S. children who deal with obesity has tripled since the 1970s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mississippi is consistently ranked as one of the most-obese states in the nation. The state has the highest percentage of high school students considered to be obese, about 19 percent, according to the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
Comments