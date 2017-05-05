Jr. ROTC gives purpose to Harrison Central students

Harrison Central High School Army Jr. ROTC Capt. Christopher Johnson describes how his experience has helped him grow.
Justin Mitchell and Paul Hampton jmitchell@sunherald.com
Education

National Technical Honor Society students in the Gulfport High School robotics program are developing a solar-powered vending machine to dispense free hygiene items to area homeless. The project is the team’s entry into the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest. The team is in the top ten in the competition.

Education

USM has teamed up with aquaculture company Aqua Green LLC to start a facility to find a better way to raise oysters for commercial production. When USM gets BP Restore Act money, they will buy the facility in Parkinson and continue doing research in the field.

Latest News

Lori McJohnson gives a few bus safety suggestions to parents. McJohnson helped draft "Nathan's Law," which increases penalties for bus safety violations. Her son, Nathan, was hit and killed by a vehicle that failed to stop at a bus stop in Laurel.

