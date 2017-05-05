Jr. ROTC gives purpose to Harrison Central students

Sunherald.com takes an inside look at the latest craze that has middle school students across South Mississippi creating chemistry labs in their homes to make what some call an innocuous play thing. Others consider it a danger.
National Technical Honor Society students in the Gulfport High School robotics program are developing a solar-powered vending machine to dispense free hygiene items to area homeless. The project is the team’s entry into the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest. The team is in the top ten in the competition.
Pascagoula-Gautier School District Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich talks about some of the hidden expenses facing his district in 2016. A new funding formula proposed in 2017 may cut his budget by $14 million dollars.
USM has teamed up with aquaculture company Aqua Green LLC to start a facility to find a better way to raise oysters for commercial production. When USM gets BP Restore Act money, they will buy the facility in Parkinson and continue doing research in the field.
Jeremy Eisler, attorney with the Mississippi Center For Justice demonstrates how the state legislation's failure to adequately fund education continues to hurt the state's ability to attract more jobs. Eisler also says not expanding Medicaid hurts working families.
Lori McJohnson gives a few bus safety suggestions to parents. McJohnson helped draft "Nathan's Law," which increases penalties for bus safety violations. Her son, Nathan, was hit and killed by a vehicle that failed to stop at a bus stop in Laurel.