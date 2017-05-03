Kids and teens can eat free meals in Harrison County this summer

The Harrison County School District will offer free “healthy and flavorful” meals to students and the community this summer.
Seven schools in the district will offer breakfast and lunch from May 30 to July 28.
Brad Barlow, Child Nutrition Program director for Harrison County School District, said the free meals are a partnership between the school district and the United States Department of Agriculture. The USDA administers the meal program and schools have the option to host it.
Crossroads Elementary, Harrison Central Elementary, Lyman Elementary, Three Rivers Elementary, North Woolmarker Elementary and Middle, North Gulfport Middle and West Harrison High schools are taking part in the meal program.
The free meal program isn’t just for students, Barlow said. It’s also for the community. The only limitation is on age. Meals are for anyone 18 or younger.
Barlow said the summer program will use some traditional school cafeteria recipes and some items students aren’t familiar with.
“The meals will be a little more casual,” he said. “We don’t have to jump through as many hoops. It’ll still be healthy and flavorful but it gives us a chance to do a lot of experimentation,” he said.
The district is looking at rolling out at least one food truck for summer 2018 to deliver fresh, healthy meals to residents in person.
Breakfast will be served from 7 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday except July 3 and 4.
