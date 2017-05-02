Report: State’s students with disabilities suspended more, graduate less

A national report released Tuesday says more than half of Mississippi students with learning disabilities leave school before receiving their diploma, and those same students account for more than half of all school suspensions.
The study by the National Center for Learning Disabilities, “The State of Learning Disabilities: Understanding the 1 in 5,” examined 14,337 children identified by state schools in 2015-16 as having “specific learning disabilities,” the largest of the 13 disability categories covered under special-education law. Other categories include autism, hearing or visual impairment and intellectual disabilities.
Nine percent of Mississippi students with learning disabilities dropped out of school, the center found, and 43 percent left school with a certificate of completion. A certificate of completion does not count as a regular diploma and is not applied to the state’s graduation rate.
The study also found students with disabilities in Mississippi are more than twice as likely to be suspended as those without disabilities. Fifty-six percent of school suspensions involved children with learning disabilities or other health impairments such as ADHD, the report found.
A little more than 11 percent of Mississippi public school students received special-education services in the 2013-14 school year, compared wtih 12.2 percent nationally.
Several obstacles prevent the state from increasing its graduation rates for disabled students, according to The Parents’ Campaign, a nonprofit education watchdog.
Many states allow an alternative path for students with disabilities, which has a different sent of course requirements. In Mississippi, graduation requirements are “more rigorous” for students with disabilities, and include the passage of four standardized subject-area tests, The Parents’ Campaign said, noting seven other states have such tests.
About one child in five in the U.S. has learning and attention issues such as dyslexia or ADHD, according to the center.
