Education Notebook: McMillan receives $20,000 scholarship

McMillan receives $20,000 scholarship
Long Beach High School senior Bridget McMillan has been recognized among 150 outstanding high school leaders by the Coca Cola Scholars Foundation and awarded a $20,000 college scholarship. As a member of the 29th class of Coca Cola Scholars, McMillan was selected from a pool of nearly 86,000 initial applicants from across the country.
McMillan joined other scholars in Atlanta, the international headquarters of The Coca-Cola Company, for Scholars Weekend, a four-day event that included a Leadership Development Institute and a group community service project.
McMillan nominated teacher Honey LeBlanc as the teacher who inspired her in school. LeBlanc received a certificate and recognition at an awards ceremony at Long Beach High School. LeBlanc teaches at Long Beach Middle School.
Robert Slaughter, who attends Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Hattiesburg, was the only other Mississippi student to receive the Coca Cola Scholars honor this year.
OLA students earn honors at state science fair
Students from Our Lady Academy in Bay St. Louis received eight awards at the State Level Science & Engineering Fair, held at Mississippi State University in Starkville.
Special recognition went to Marguerite Gelpi for her development project on the study of the wetlands. She was presented with the Stockholm Junior Water award for her project titled “Rip Rap and Roll in the Wetlands.” Her wetland study was also acknowledged by the Association for Women Geoscientists and was the recipient of the Excellence in Marine Science award from the United States Navy at the Mississippi Regional Science & Engineering Fair.
Madison Wypyski’s “Germination: The Fascination Continues” earned third in the botany science division. Wypyski’s project was recognized at the Mississippi Regional Science & Engineering Fair, earning her an invitation to attend the international high school competition, GENIUS Olympiad, held at the State University of New York at Oswego in June.
OLA seventh- and eighth-grade students, Ashton Alderman and Ally Theobald, captured second place in the physics & astronomy and robotics & intelligence categories, respectively. Seizing third place awards were Abby Bosarge in the behavioral & social sciences and Sofia Diaz del Valle in the engineering group.
Earning fifth places were Julia Gelpi in the earth & environmental sciences group and Cali Reinhart in the engineering category.
Students selected to ambassador program
Two students from South Mississippi have been selected to the University of Mobile Ambassador Program’s inaugural class of 11 members. The students will represent the Christian university at official functions in the community and on campus.
Rebekah Lipscombe of Gulfport and Gabriella Loiacano of Bay St. Louis are both sophomores, majoring in piano performance.
The UM Ambassador program includes a rigorous application and interview process. Students who achieve this honor demonstrate excellent interpersonal communication skills, enthusiasm for the university, proven leadership abilities, positivity, sound judgment and reliability.
Carey student awarded MPE scholarship
Kara Taylor, an education major at William Carey University, received a $500 student scholarship from the Mississippi Professional Educators. In addition to the scholarship, Taylor also received a membership to MPE for her first year of teaching. A resident of Wiggins, Taylor is an assistant teacher at Perkinston Elementary.
Additionally, the MPE recently elected its 2017-18 leaders. From South Mississippi, Lori Brennan, the Literacy Curriculum Coordinator for Ocean Springs School District, will serve as secretary-treasurer.
Edgewater Rotary gives robotics team $500
The St. Patrick Catholic High School Tempest Robotics Team received $500 from the Rotary Club of Edgewater to assist the students in robot building competitions in their region. The robotics team learns all aspects in science and engineering to build robots for competitions.
