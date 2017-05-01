William Carey to break ground on new pharmacy school Monday

William Carey University’s pharmacy school will go from the concept stage to the construction phase Monday when Gov. Phil Bryant and local leaders hold a groundbreaking ceremony at the Tradition campus.
University officials announced their plans to open a pharmacy school last summer.
It will be only the second pharmacy program in the state. Ole Miss one on its Oxford campus.
Officials called the school “a dream come true for the university” and one that makes sense on the Coast due to the number of hospitals and clinics in the area. The school has the potential to bring in students from all over the world, officials said.
The approximately 33,000-square-foot school will be on the southeast side of the administration building. It is expected to open in July 2018.
The inaugural class size is 64, Media Relations and Marketing Coordinator Mia Overton said, but the school expects student enrollment to increase to about 90 students a semester. Officials are looking at a total of 23 faculty and eight staff members for the school, she said.
Janet Williams, dean of the School of Nursing, said students can complete the pharmacy program’s requirements in three years.
Last summer, the university hired Michael Malloy as dean of the pharmacy school. He started his position Aug. 1.
Malloy has a total of 29 years of experience in pharmacy education. He earned undergraduate degrees in chemistry and pharmacy at the University of Florida and University of Miami. He has co-authored more than 15 peer-reviewed articles.
Officials set to attend the groundbreaking are: House Speaker Rep. Philip Gunn, Sen. Sean Tindell, Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes, Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich, Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Rockco.
The ceremony will begin on campus at 10:30 a.m.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
