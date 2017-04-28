Harrison County schools get over $3M in FEMA dollars

U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran and Rep. Steven Palazzo announced Friday over $3 million in grant money to the Harrison County School District to further protect schools from hurricane-force winds.
“This grant continues federal investment in protecting lives and facilities on the Coast,” Cochran said in a news release. “I’m pleased with FEMA’s commitment to making hazard mitigation funding available to improve Harrison County schools.”
The FEMA grant will support projects to reinforce three elementary schools in Harrison County against hurricane-force winds. The award is part of an ongoing goal to make sure 18 schools can withstand 180 mph winds.
The $3.13 million grant is for the second phase of the Harrison County School District roof project. It will cover Harrison Central Elementary, Orange Grove Elementary and Woolmarket Elementary schools.
So far, FEMA has provided more than $17.2 million in federal funding for Harrison County schools. Work has been completed on eight schools, many of which are used as “shelters of last resort” for the public during emergencies, the news release said.
“This FEMA grant supports both our ongoing recovery efforts as well as proactive measures to enhance the safety and stability of our schools in Harrison County,” Palazzo said in a news release.
FEMA has also approved a $1.24 million grant to offset debris removal in Hattiesburg following a Jan. 17 tornado. FEMA approved a similar $1.26 million grant to Petal in March.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
Comments