Gulfport students nervously await final judgment on vending machine for the homeless

A group of Gulfport High School students nervously await final judging Wednesday on their vending machine project to help the homeless.
National Technical Honors Society students at the school attracted national attention for building a solar-powered vending machine that supplies free hygiene products to homeless people.
The students came up with the idea after learning of a STEAM-related competition sponsored by Samsung. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Students and teachers from 10 public schools traveled to Washington, D.C., Tuesday and presented their problem-solving STEAM projects to a panel of judges.
The judges have made their decisions. They will announce the top three grand prize winners Wednesday afternoon.
The students came up with the idea for the homeless vending machine, which dispenses toothbrushes, toothpaste, shaving cream, disposable razors and bars of soap, after they learned there are 143 homeless students in the school district.
Students hope the idea becomes popular enough to allow them to expand production of the machines, eventually adding a solar-powered shower which the entire Gulfport homeless population has access to.
The students have some stiff competition. Among the student projects included a phone application to detect and alert faculty and first-responders of any suspicious activity in schools such as an active shooter, an app that helps LGBT youth who are bullied in school get support, temporary natural disaster relief housing for those in need and a drone-powered spraying system to target weeds and use fewer chemicals on crops.
If Gulfport High School wins the grand prize, students will also get a $20,000 donation for The Nourishing Place, a nonprofit charitable organization.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
