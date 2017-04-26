Gulfport students nervously await final judgment on vending machine for the homeless

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:19 Slime: The epidemic sweeping through South Mississippi schools Pause 2:45 Bayou View Elementary third grade got 'ants in their pants' 2:15 Paperwork snafu leaves Marine’s widow without life insurance 2:26 Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 2:38 How will NCAA investigation affect Ole Miss football? 2:39 Trump supporters say it was time for change 2:23 Former Yankee throws out 1st pitch at Biloxi, talks DiMaggio 3:25 Hugh Freeze talks football recruiting, Chad Kelly in Pascagoula 2:08 Watch Biloxi's five-run fifth unfold Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

National Technical Honor Society students in the Gulfport High School robotics program are developing a solar-powered vending machine to dispense free hygiene items to area homeless. The project is the team’s entry into the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest. The team is in the top ten in the competition. John Fitzhugh Sun Herald