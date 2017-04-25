US News & World Report ranks Coast high schools in state’s top three

Two of Mississippi’s three best high schools are on the Coast, an annual survey from U.S. News & World Report concludes.
Biloxi High ranked as the No. 2 high school in Mississippi for 2017, and Ocean Springs High placed third. The No. 1 school in the survey was Lewisburg High in Olive Branch, south of the Memphis metro area.
They were followed by Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg and DeSoto Central High School in Southaven, also south of the Memphis metro area.
Pass Christian and Gulfport high schools placed in the top 10, at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively.
None of Mississippi’s high schools received gold medals, awarded to the top 500 high schools in the nation. The top five Mississippi schools were awarded silver medals, and Pass Christian and Gulfport received bronze medals.
U.S. News compiled the rankings with RTI International, a social science research firm, using a four-step process. A total of 20,487 high schools had high enough enrollments to be eligible for the rankings.
U.S. News ranked nationally the 6,041 schools that scored highest.
Though the nation’s top three schools had high school graduation rates of 97 to 100 percent, the graduation rate at Mississippi’s top three schools was 93 percent for Lewisburg, 84 percent for Biloxi High and 85 percent for Ocean Springs High.
The survey also measured other key areas, such as advanced-placement courses offered, college readiness, and math and English proficiency.
In explaining how the overall idea behind the rankings, U.S. News & World reports wrote: “RTI implemented the U.S. News comprehensive rankings methodology, which is based on these key principles: that a great high school must serve all of its students well, not just those who are college bound, and that it must be able to produce measurable academic outcomes to show it is successfully educating its student body across a range of performance indicators.”
