School sends letter home asking for stamped envelope for report card

Harrison Central Elementary School parents were surprised to learn the school expects them to pay the postage on report cards delivered to their residences.
The school sent out a letter to parents Monday advising them to send a self-addressed stamped envelope to their child’s teacher by May 12 so that report cards can be mailed at the end of the year. The letter was not mailed, but sent home with the child.
Superintendent Roy Gill said sending the self-addressed stamped envelope is only in case parents did not want to pick the report cards up in person. He also said parents have access to their child’s report card online, although that information was not in the letter.
Over the next month, third grade students will be taking the MAP assessment, which determines whether the student makes it to the 4th grade. Kindergarten students will be taking the MKAS2 test. Students are required to pass reading, mathematics and language with a minimum score of 70.
But before parents receive a child’s report card, the letter instructs parents to send a self-addressed stamped envelope, which includes paying for the postage to their child’s teacher.
Gill said he would contact the school principal to try and settle the matter.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
