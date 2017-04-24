Want to know what it feels like to have dyslexia?

The Dyslexia Center of Hattiesburg will hold a dyslexia simulation for anyone who wants to know more about life with the learning disorder.
A common learning disability in children, dyslexia is characterized by difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words.
The workshop will include a simulation that is aimed at parents, teachers, counselors and administrators to help them understand how it may feel to struggle with dyslexia.
The event is 6-7:30 p.m. May 4 at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To register, visit msdyslexiacenter.com or call 601-326-6403.
The Community Education Center and Krispy Kreme of Hattiesburg are sponsoring the event.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
